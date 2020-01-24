Harry Dunn’s Family: Trump Has Taken ‘Wrecking Ball’ to U.K./U.S. Relationship With Extradition Rejection
President Donald Trump has been accused of taking a “wrecking ball” to the relationship between Britain and the United States after the U.S. State Department rejected a U.K. government request to extradite Anne Sacoolas, who is accused of killing a teenage motorcyclist. Sacoolas, 42, has been charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity as the wife of an intelligence agent and left the country after the crash last August. The British Home Office described the decision by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reject an extradition request as a “denial of justice.” Radd Seiger, the Dunn family spokesman, said: “This administration is behaving lawlessly and taking a wrecking ball to one of the greatest alliances in the world. This is a lawless, corrupt administration that appears intent on attacking even its closest international ally.” The spokesman added the family will not give up its fight to have Sacoolas extradited, saying: “This administration will go away, but this extradition request will never go away.”