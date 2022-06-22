Insurance Agency Probably Wishes It Hadn’t Posted Racist Juneteenth Sign

Read it at CNBC
An insurance agency in Maine that posted a racist Juneteenth sign has gotten so much flak that Progressive cut ties with it and Yelp disabled comments on the business’ page, CNBC reported. A photo posted on Facebook showed the sign at the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket read: “Juneteenth ~it’s whatever... We’re closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens.” The firm’s Yelp rating sank to one-star as people began posting negative reviews. Progressive spokeman Jeff Sibel said it was “appalled” by the sign.