U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris Shaves Off South Korea’s Most Controversial Mustache
LIP SERVICE
The U.S. ambassador to South Korea has had a weight on his shoulders, and his upper lip, for some time. Earlier this year, Harry Harris was accused of insulting his South Korean hosts by sporting a mustache that some said reminded them of the days of Japanese colonial rule. Harris was born in Japan to a Japanese mother, and he was criticized in South Korea for following the lead of all eight Japanese governors-general of the Korean Peninsula by rocking a mustache. “My mustache, for some reason, has become a point of some fascination here,” he said earlier in the year. But, over the weekend, he posted a video of him getting it shaved off. Harris said he made the decision to help him keep cool during the summer as his mustache was creating humid conditions underneath his face mask. “For me, it was either keep the ’stache or lose the mask,” he said, according to The Guardian. “Summer in Seoul is way too hot & humid for both. COVID guidelines matter & I’m a masked man!”