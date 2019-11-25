R.I.P.
Restaurateur Harry Morton Found Dead in His Home at Age 38
Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead in his home Saturday, authorities said Sunday. The Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement that Morton, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene and the cause of death is unknown. The coroner’s office said the autopsy and report will be completed in the next few days. “We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” the restaurant said in a statement to CBS News. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” Morton is the son of Peter Morton, who co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe and Hotel chain, and his grandfather, Arnie Morton, is the founder of Morton’s The Steakhouse.