‘Harry Potter’ Star Auditioned for Character, 14, at Age 37

A Campbell’s Soup Company executive was caught on tape ranting about the company’s products, its customers and its staff, a lawsuit has alleged. Martin Bally, a vice president and the company’s chief information security officer, was allegedly taped during a routine meeting saying of the market-dominating soup, “It’s not healthy now that I know what the f--k’s in it,” adding that Campbell’s uses “bioengineered meat.” “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer,” he allegedly told cybersecurity analyst Robert Garza, during a salary review meeting at the multinational’s Camden, New Jersey headquarters. Garza also alleged Bally called the soups “s--t for f--king poor people,” and said. “Who buys our s–-t?" During the 75-minute tirade, the lawsuit alleges, Bally racially disparaged colleagues of Indian origin. Garza alleges he was fired after reporting the rant. Campbell’s said Bally is “temporarily on leave,” and disputed the alleged claims about the soup, saying it uses “100% real chicken” from “long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers.” Bally “works in IT and has nothing to do with how we make our food,” the spokesman said.
Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson has revealed that she was actually 37 when she auditioned to play the role of 14-year-old schoolgirl Moaning Myrtle. The Scottish actress, who turned 60 this week, was told by the team behind 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to keep her age secret. “The casting director said, ‘Go for it — and don’t mention your age,’” Henderson said in an interview with British publication The Independent. “I wasn’t convinced I could play a 14-year-old girl because I was in my 30s at the time.” Henderson, who has also had roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary and Trainspotting, went to the audition dressed as a schoolgirl, complete with ponytail, thinking it was “ridiculous.” She added, “I did my wee bit for them and they thanked me. Months went by and I thought that was it, but then they phoned my agent, asked to see me again, and offered me the part… Myrtle is an old person in a young person’s body and because she’s ghosty, there’s a kind of mistiness. You’re not looking closely at my face, so we could get away with it.” She also said her otherworldly look in the movies also protected her from the fame that followed her co-stars. “I don’t think anybody recognized me at all.” Henderson reprised her role as Jude in this year’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Nicole Kidman hinted at how she’s holding up following her divorce from Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, spoke to pop star and Wicked: For Good lead Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine. “You look beautiful,” Grande told Kidman at the start of their conversation. “How are you?” The Hollywood A-lister kept it candid. “I’m hanging in there,” she said. “One day we have to have dinner.” Kidman’s personal life came under the spotlight after she filed for divorce from Urban, 58, ending nearly two decades together. The couple had been living apart since the start of the summer, TMZ reported in September. That same month, Kidman formalized the divorce at a court in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple shared a home with two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman opened up about her perspective on aging in an October interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she said. “You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it.”
Actress Tara Reid has alleged she had her drink spiked at a Chicago area bar, which left her hospitalized. Reid, 50, told TMZ that after she checked into her room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O’Hare Airport - Rosemont on Sunday night, she went downstairs for a drink. The American Pie star left her drink unattended when she went outside to smoke a cigarette with a YouTuber she met in the hotel’s lobby. Reid said that when she returned, her drink had been covered with a napkin. The Big Lebowski actress claimed she removed the napkin and drank from the glass. Reid said that was all she recalled from that night before she woke up in the hospital. She insisted that she only had one drink. A person filmed the actress’s interaction with paramedics. The video showed Reid screaming, “You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress.” Reid has yet to file a police report. The actress has acknowledged her past struggles with substance abuse. She has been caught breaking her sobriety after she attended a 60-day rehab program in 2008. After being released, she said rehab was life-changing and that she had put her “party girl” days behind her.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new look while in prison, swapping his clean, jet-black hairstyle for a gray, bushier look. In a new video obtained by TMZ from Sunday, Combs is seen sporting a long goatee that has turned gray, just like his hair has without access to his Just For Men black hair dye. Combs was transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey on Oct. 30 after he was sentenced to a little over four years in prison. He was found guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 56-year-old disgraced music mogul had to enroll in a residential drug abuse program at Fort Dix as part of his sentencing, which could see his sentence reduced by up to a year. Inmates in this program stay in their own unit away from the general population and attend therapy. Combs is also set to teach a class to other inmates to help “equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development.” Combs also works in the chapel library.
John Stamos and Jerry O’Connell have ended their years-long feud over Rebecca Romijn. Stamos, the Full House alum, and Romijn, the X-Men actress, married in 1998 and then divorced in 2005. Stamos, 62, admitted on The Howard Stern Show that he felt “emasculated” in their marriage as he stopped prioritising his career while Romijn’s was hitting its peak. He shared he had “enough fame” and wanted to put “the spotlight on her”; “she outgrew me” he reflected. Romijn, 53, and Stand by Me star Jerry O’Connell, 51, met at a party in Las Vegas in 2004. The pair later got married in 2007 and now share 16-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly. It appears the feud has subsided as O’Connell posted a selfie with Stamos and his wife, Caitlin Stamos, at Howie Mandel’s 70th birthday party. After President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Mamdani met in the Oval Office despite political differences, the actor jokingly addressed the meeting: “First [Mayor-elect Mamdani] and [President Trump]. Then me and @johnstamos.”
Kim Kardashian-led drama All’s Fair has secured a renewal for season 2. Hulu has announced the show’s renewal just three weeks after its premiere. Although the drama received overwhelmingly negative reviews, the show’s viewership has performed well, making it the best start for a Hulu original scripted series in three years. The show, about an all-female divorce law firm in Los Angeles, drew 3.2 million views worldwide in the three days following its Nov. 4 premiere. The Times’ Ben Dowell said it was “the worst television drama ever made.” While Lucy Mangan wrote, “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad,” in The Guardian’s review of the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-rated show. Many criticised Kardashian’s performance as the show’s protagonist, Allura Grant, a high-profile divorce lawyer who runs the law firm. She stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor. Kardashian has played into the hate with an Instagram post including screenshots of the negative reviews. “The worst acting”, one screenshot read. “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!” the caption wrote.
Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet, has died from brain cancer at 64.
Potthast had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer.
“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered,” Castravet announced in an Instagram post. “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him.”
Castravet’s sister Becky, who also appeared on the hit reality show, also honored her father in a post.
“Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand,” she said. “My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”
The Castravet family asked the public for privacy “during this extremely difficult time.”
In September, Potthast shared a health update on the social media page of 90 Day Fiancé.
“My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations,” he said. “My surgery ended up being eight hours long. But the benefit is I have a flat stomach now, which is cool.”
The TLC show documented Castravet’s online relationship with her fiancé, Andrei Castravet, before they met in person in Dublin.
The couple got married in 2017 and have since started their family with daughter Eleanor, 6, and son Winston, 3.
Potthast’s battle with cancer was referenced on the show when it delved into Castravet’s estrangement from her three sisters and three brothers.
“The Lord didn’t save my life to see my family fractured like this,” he said. Potthast later urged his family to go to therapy, saying, “I want this fixed.”
When asked about her relationship with her siblings, Castravet said to Us Weekly, “I have my own family.”
The star shared she is “only speaking with [her] dad and Becky, and sometimes [her] mom.”
A Miss Universe contestant has posted a cryptic statement announcing she is cutting ties with the pageant—just days after finishing in the top five. Olivia Yacé, who represented Côte d’Ivoire and placed as fourth runner-up, said she is resigning from her newly assigned role as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, claiming the role was at odds with her values. In her announcement, Yacé said she will no longer pursue “any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.” She reflected on her experience at the pageant on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, saying she realized she was “capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity.” But, she added, continuing in the role would require her to compromise her core values of “respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity.” Yacé ended her message with a rallying call to “Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities” to keep pushing into spaces “where you are not expected,” urging them to “never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential.” Yacé’s resignation came one day after Brigitta Schaback announced she would be giving up her title of Miss Universe Estonia, citing “values and work ethics” that did not align with Miss Universe Estonia National Director Natalie Korneitsik. Miss Universe, Miss Universe Estonia and Korneitsik did not respond immediately to the Beast’s request for comment. The resignations come after a hectic competition that saw a judge quit, a contestant fall off stage and a mass walkout of contestants after Miss Mexico—who went on to win the pageant—was called “dumb” by an organizer.
Jill Freud, an actress whose final film role was the housekeeper at Downing Street in Love Actually, has died at age 98. Her daughter, Emma Freud, announced the news on social media, writing, “My beautiful 98-year-old mum has taken her final bow. After a loving evening–where we knew she was on her way–surrounded by children, grandchildren and pizza, she told us all to f--- off so she could go to sleep. And then she never woke up. Her final words were ‘I love you.’” Jill Freud—who married Sigmund Freud’s grandson, Clement, in 1950—was also the inspiration for the character Lucy in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. As a teen, she was evacuated to Oxford, where she worked as a housekeeper at the Kilns—the house C.S. Lewis lived in. The two struck up a friendship, with Lewis highlighting her “unselfishness and patience and kindness” in a 1945 letter that eventually led to the creation of Lucy. Jill Freud went on to run two repertory theater companies that employed “100’s of actors who loved her for her passion, her care, her shepherd’s pie, her devotion to regional theater and her commitment to actor’s (sic) rights,” according to Emma Freud’s post. She is survived by her five children, including her son, entrepreneur Matthew Freud, who was once married to Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.