President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has hit a new high for his second term as those outside his MAGA base steadily desert him, according to a new poll. A survey conducted over the weekend by the Economist/YouGov shows that Trump’s overall disapproval rating has climbed to the dizzying new height of 55 percent. Forty-one percent of the 1,680 U.S. adults who responded still approve of the job Trump is doing, down from 42 percent in the same poll a week earlier, when Trump’s disapproval rating sat at 53 percent. The survey garnered responses from across the political spectrum. Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating stands at a still-strong 92 percent, down from 94 at the start of his term. Among self-identified MAGA Republicans, it’s 98—despite the MAGA civil war over the Jeffrey Epstein files. It’s with Democrats and independents that the president has suffered the most. Among Democrats, his approval rating is a paltry 3 percent, down from a January high of 12. Among independents, it’s at 29 points, compared to 41 when he took office in January. Back then, he had an overall 49 percent approval rating and a 43 percent disapproval rating.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Trump’s Disapproval Rating Just Hit a Record for Second TermOUT OF FAVORThe MAGA faithful are sticking with the president, but Democrats and independents have largely given up on him.
- 2Dax Shepard Posts Nude Picture of Wife Kristen Bell🔔🍑‼️“This may or may not have been a part of her training,” the 50-year-old wrote in his congratulatory message.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Summer SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 3U.S. Terror Group Take Credit for Killing Ukrainian ColonelNEW JERSEY NAZISThe Base is an international white power group formed in the United States.
- 4Woman Busted for Blackmailing Monks in $12M Sex Tape Scheme VOW OF CELIBACYAt least nine Buddhist monks fell victim to the honey trap plot.
Shop with ScoutedRefresh Your Gym Gear Lineup With These Lululemon MarkdownsSUMMER SALELululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ sale is on.
- 5Two ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Banned From Driving on the Same DayTWELVE POINTS TO GRYFFINDOREmma Watson and Zoe Wanamaker both received six-month driving bans after getting caught speeding last year.
- 6Tourists Evacuated as Volcano Erupts Near Luxury SpaKA-BLAM!Guests at a luxury spa in Iceland were forced to flee after an evacuation warning was issued.
- 7Taylor Swift’s Dad, 73, Undergoes Major Heart SurgeryON THE MENDThe megastar and her younger brother stayed by his side at the hospital during the procedure.
- 8Trump Admin to Destroy 500 Tons of Emergency Food for KidsOUTRAGEOUSThe amount of food would be enough to feed every child in Gaza for a week.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 9Isla Fisher Shares Marriage Dig After Finalizing DivorceSAUSAGE SIZZLEThe actress posted a joke about marriage after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen last month.
- 10Reality Star’s Baby Dies Days After Domestic Violence ArrestTRAGIC TWISTThe “90 Day Fiancé” star slapped his wife while she held their child, days before the child’s death.
Dax Shepard has posted a peculiar nude snap of his wife Kristen Bell to celebrate her Emmy nomination. Bell, 44, was nominated in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Joanne in Nobody Wants This. In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting a lightly censored image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks. “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the actor turned podcaster‘s caption read. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the eye-popping post, writing: “Oh my God, Dax.” Actress Nina Dobrev added: “Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!" Bell reposted the image to her Instagram Stories. Shepard met the actress at a dinner party back in 2007, and they got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in late 2013. The pair have two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.
A Neo-Nazi terrorist organization founded by two Americans has taken credit for assassinating a Ukrainian intelligence officer in Kyiv last week. Colonel Ivan Voronych of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was gunned down in broad daylight last week by a masked assailant in a Kyiv parking lot, with a Ukrainian chapter of The Base, an internationally proscribed white power group, claiming responsibility for the attack. The Base, which originated as an American extremist movement, has reportedly been offering payments for targeted killings and infrastructure attacks in Ukraine, and claimed the killing of Voronych was “not the end, but the beginning” in a statement on Telegram. Its founder, Rinaldo Nazzaro—a former FBI and Pentagon contractor from New Jersey now living in Russia—has long been accused of being a Kremlin spy, which he denies. Since March, The Base has intensified its operations in Ukraine, previously claiming credit for arson attacks and waging a self-described “insurgency” in the Zakarpattia region in an attempt to establish an all-white ethnostate. Nazzaro has since denied knowledge or involvement in the assassination, but has previously endorsed The Base’s activities in Ukraine. In 2018, The Base was subject to a wide-ranging FBI counter-terror crackdown which saw many of its cells disbanded. However, it has since been redoubling its recruitment efforts in the U.S. and Europe.
A Thai woman accused of having sex with Buddhist monks before blackmailing them with videos and pictures has been arrested by local authorities. The woman, referred to as “Ms Golf” by police, is believed to have had sex with at least nine monks over the past three years, who she later extorted for over 385 million baht ($11.9 million). A search of her home later uncovered more than 80,000 illicit photos and videos of her encounters. Police say the case first came to their attention in June when an abbot in Bangkok suddenly quit being a monk after being extorted by a woman in 2024, with further investigation revealing she claimed to have had his baby and demanded child support of over seven million baht ($214,000). Ms Golf is facing charges of extortion, money laundering and receiving stolen goods, police have said. The scandal is the latest to rock Thailand’s Buddhist monks, who have been blighted by scandals involving sex offenses and drug trafficking in recent years.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ shopping event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.
The current Summer Scores event prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The mid-season Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Banned From Driving on Same Day as Her Castmate
Both Emma Watson and her former Harry Potter co-star Zoe Wanamaker have been banned from driving for six months after they were both caught speeding in separate incidents last year. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the hit franchise, was ordered to pay £1,044 ($1,400) after driving her blue Audi 38mph in a 30mph zone in July 2024 whilst already having nine points on her license. The actress did not attend the five-minute hearing at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, which was followed by another speeding ban issued to 76-year-old Wanamaker, who played Hogwarts teacher Madam Hooch in the Harry Potter films. The actress was also caught speeding in London in August last year whilst similarly having nine points on her license, and was issued a similar fine and another six month ban.
A tourist hotspot in Iceland was forced to evacuate after a nearby volcano erupted on Wednesday morning. Guests at the iconic Blue Lagoon spa in the Reykjanes Peninsula and tourists staying at a campsite in the nearby town of Grindavik had to flee the area after an evacuation warning was issued at around 1 a.m. local time. Around 200 people were staying at the spa at the time of the eruption of the Sundhnúkur volcano and were safely checked in to other hotels. The Blue Lagoon is a top draw with American and other overseas visitors, but there was no breakdown of the nationalities involved in the evacuation. The eruption has not caused any damage to buildings in the area, but residents in the towns of Vogar and Reykjanesbaer were told to keep their windows shut to avoid a gas pollution cloud from the volcano, state media reports. Magma from the eruption opened up a fissure around 1.2 miles wide, while molten lava flows southeast from the fissure. The town of Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by volcanic activity since November 2023, when a volcano in the area reactivated after lying dormant for around 800 years.
Taylor Swift’s father underwent a complicated quintuple bypass surgery on his heart after a doctor noticed something during a routine checkup, according to TMZ. Scott Swift, 73, is recovering well after the procedure, “over a month ago.” A rep for the singer told TMZ that a heart attack was not the reason for the operation. The outlet also reports that Scott’s wife, Andrea, their pop star daughter, and their other child, Austin, stayed by his side at the hospital during the procedure. During a quintuple bypass, doctors create new routes for blood to flow around blocked or narrowed arteries to the heart. Generally, patients are kept in the hospital for up to 10 days post-op, and the recovery period at home can last for as much as 12 weeks. TMZ reported that Scott Swift had the surgery over a month ago. In 2015, Taylor Swift announced on Tumblr that her mother, Andrea, had been diagnosed with cancer. In 2019, the cancer returned, and Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor amid treatment. The family has sought to keep details of Andrea’s health private, but the 67-year-old appears to be doing well—joining her daughter at multiple high-profile events, including the Super Bowl in January.
The Trump administration has ordered 550 tons of emergency food aid—enough to feed 1.5 million malnourished children for a week—to be incinerated tomorrow rather than be distributed as part of its ongoing purge of USAID. The “high-energy biscuits,” intended for children under five living in war and disaster zones, are currently being stored in a warehouse in Dubai and were meant to be shipped out this year, but will instead go to waste due to cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively halting nearly all forms of foreign aid. Current and former aid workers, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation, told The Atlantic that the sheer scale of waste is unprecedented. Despite repeated assurances from the administration not to eliminate food aid, U.S. warehouses around the world currently house 60,000 tons of food, including peas and cereal originally bound for famine-stricken Sudan, which the administration is now unable to deliver even if it wanted to after gutting USAID and firing logistical experts. According to The Atlantic, the amount of food set to be incinerated tomorrow would be enough to feed every single child currently starving in Gaza.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Isla Fisher shared a zinger about marriage on Tuesday, about a month after announcing that her divorce from Borat comedian Sacha Baron Cohen had been finalized. The post, which the Hot Rod actor shared to her Instagram Stories, read: “For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you, Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage.” Fisher and Cohen, who have three children, announced in April last year that they had filed for divorce in 2023 after 13 years of marriage. “Our divorce has now been finalised,” they both wrote on their Instagram Stories last month. “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.” Days later, Fisher celebrated her ex in a Father’s Day post, calling him “the best father our children could hope for.” The two were together for more than 20 years after meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia. Cohen said in 2020 he thought she was “hilarious” when they met, and they bonded immediately.
90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook has announced that his newborn daughter died last Thursday, barely a week after his arrest for slapping his wife while she held the baby girl. In a Facebook post, Rosenbrook wrote that “after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom.” It is unclear whether the assault on his wife Leida, which Rosenbrook admitted to TMZ, played any role in the child’s death. The assault charges are not the first time Rosenbrook has been accused of violence toward his wife. In 2019, he was investigated by police after online allegations surfaced that he had pulled her hair during an altercation, after Leida threatened to harm herself with a knife. The couple starred on the sixth season of the reality show that focuses on foreign fiancés of American citizens, who can legally enter the U.S. as long as they marry within 90 days. Leida came to the U.S. from Indonesia to marry ex-Marine Rosenbrook, but the couple had immediate issues even prior to leaving the show in 2019. Leida filed for divorce last year, but withdrew her petition before it was approved.