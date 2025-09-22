Culture

Harry Potter Star Claims She Was Barred From Fan Conventions

INVITE REVOKED!

Actress has an OnlyFans site offering sensual, not sexual, hair content.

Amber Brace
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Jessie Cave attends The International Booker Prize 2025 Winner Announcement at the Tate Modern.
Kate Green/Getty Images

Actress Jesse Cave, Lavender Brown in the original Harry Potter movies, claimed that she has been banned from attending fan conventions due to her OnlyFans page. Cave launched her OnlyFans page this year, promising viewers sensual hair content, and telling fans her account was “not sexual.” She has also opened up on Substack, claiming she had been barred from the fan conventions. The franchise explained that it’s a “family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn,” she said. Cave believed their reasoning was unjust because actors in TV and films often perform sex scenes. “I’m just playing with my hair!” she said. A new Harry Potter TV series is in development. While Cave was upset about being “canceled” by the franchise, she is encouraged that the new show will cultivate new fans. “There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
