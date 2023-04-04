CHEAT SHEET
Harry Potter TV Show Could Be Coming Soon: Report
A TV adaptation of the Harry Potter series could soon become a reality, according to reports, as Warner Bros closes in on a deal to greenlight the project. Deadline reports that author J.K. Rowling is currently in talks with the company to become a producer on the show, which Bloomberg says would focus on a different book in each season. An unnamed source told Bloomberg that Rowling has yet to formally sign off on the project and that she would not be the main showrunner or creator if her books are adapted for television. Earlier this year, critics of Rowling called for a boycott of a video game set in Hogwarts over the author’s comments about trans issues.