Harry Reid, Ex-Senate Majority Leader, Says He’s Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment
Harry Reid, who was the Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2015, has been declared in “complete remission” after undergoing experimental treatment for pancreatic cancer. Reid told The New York Times back in late 2018 that his diagnosis was “you’re dead,” but now tells The Washington Post two years later: “There’s no comparison to how I feel—I feel good. I’m alive.” Patrick Soon-Shiong, a cancer specialist who gave Reid the new treatment, said of his patient: “Consider the senator the first astronaut to the new universe.” Last September, Reid reportedly became one of four patients who joined a phase one clinical study for patients suffering from certain forms of advanced cancer. Soon-Shiong said the treatment uses a “natural killer cell” to track down and eliminate tumors. When Reid showed his results to an oncologist he knows, he was told it must be “witchcraft.” Reid said he never stopped believing he could survive his disease, saying: “The simple fact that you have cancer doesn’t mean you quit.”