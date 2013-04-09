Harry Reid Invokes Father’s Suicide

CHEAT SHEET
A gun-control speech on the Senate floor got personal for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who cited his father’s suicide. “Sometimes people in a fit of passion will purchase the handgun to do bad things with it, Mr. President, even as my dad did, kill themselves,” said Reid. He pointed out that in Nevada a person has to wait three days before picking up a gun after purchasing it. “Waiting a few days helps,” he said. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced plans to join his colleagues’ filibuster of the gun-control package.