Missing Man Moved to Doomed Condo for ‘Next Chapter’ After Wife Died of Cancer
TRAGEDY ON TRAGEDY
A man who remains missing six days after the condo collapse disaster in Surfside, Florida, moved to his beachfront apartment for a new start after his parents died of COVID-19 and his wife passed away with cancer. The Associated Press reports that Harry Rosenberg told friends that he moved to the doomed complex to restart his life after a dreadful year. He reportedly said that he wanted the apartment to be a place his friends and family could visit, and his daughter and son-in-law were inside the building during last Friday’s collapse—all three of them remain unaccounted for. “He told me ‘It is the next chapter of my life.’ He went through hell. His parents passed away. His wife passed away,” said Rosenberg’s friend Steve Eisenberg. As of Wednesday morning, 12 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and almost 150 people are missing.