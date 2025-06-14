Royalist

Harry-Shaped Hole Haunts King Charles’ Birthday Parade

TROOP COLORS

The monarch wore a black armband to honor the victims of the Air India crash at his annual birthday celebration.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march while performing. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III presided over Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday in London.

Just a handful of royals were on view for the ceremony Saturday, with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children the most notable absentees amid their bitter feud with the royal family.

Charles’ failure to bring his son back into the fold is always highlighted on occasions such as these, and today’s pomp and ceremony was no different.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a stark contrast to days of yore, when vast numbers of the extended Windsor clan gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony in London.

This striking visual tableau, with the colorful bauble of Queen Elizabeth at its center, was, for many decades, the iconic image of the royal family.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, in celebration of King Charles III's official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)
Battling cancer, King Charles rode in a carriage during the annual Trooping the Colour parade rather than on horseback. Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Over the years, the images, shot at annual intervals, coalesced, for many royal fans, into a nostalgia-tinged, mental time-lapse gif: Royal children turned into teenagers and young men; dashing princes became middle-aged dads, then wild-eyed pensioners; and elderly, irascible, uncles and aunts disappeared to their eternal reward.

The series of images ringed the changes and told a compelling story of an eccentric, privileged clan—highly dysfunctional, to be sure (just look at the misery etched on Princess Diana’s face in the ’80s), but one that somehow muddled through and put it all aside, once a year, in the name of family unity.

Then Charles got involved.

People walk down the Mall after Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London. Aaron Chown - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In the years running up to the Golden Jubilee, in 2012, the late Queen Elizabeth II began the process of transition, handing over significant responsibilities to Charles.

This is established practice in most well-managed monarchies; a similar thing is going on now between Charles and Prince William (witness, for example, William at the papal funeral), a custom lent new urgency by the king’s cancer diagnosis, which saw him ride in a carriage today rather than being on horseback.

One of Charles’ first steps when his mother gave him more control was to start the process of implementing his long-cherished plans of “slimming down” the monarchy by reducing the number of individuals who got either a paycheck, a place to live, or a moment in the sun on the balcony with the queen.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade in London, United Kingdom, on June 14, 2025. The ceremonial event marks the official birthday of the British Monarch, featuring more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and over 400 musicians from ten bands and Corps of Drums. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Princess Kate attends the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony with daughter Princess Charlotte. Like King Charles, Princess Kate has also battled cancer, causing her to step back from the public eye while undergoing treatment. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

At the time, it was widely thought Charles’ main goal was to exclude Prince Andrew and his family from cashing in on their royal status. Andrew and Charles disliked each other as children and young men, and Charles mistrusted, with good reason, as the Jeffrey Epstein affair would subsequently prove, his brothers’ taste in friends.

Charles also wanted to cut loose Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are much more deeply enmeshed in their father’s complex business operations than most casual followers of the royal story realize. They were told their destiny was not to be working royals; they were stripped of their security details, pink-slipped from the royal payroll, and advised to get jobs.

Prince Louis (left) and Prince George arrive back at Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince Louis (left) and Prince George were among just seven royals who attended the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. Aaron Chown - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

But then, of course, disaster struck, and Harry and Meghan Markle left the family business, leaving Charles with the increasingly geriatric rump of the royal family not so much slimmed down as anorexic. There are now just seven working royals: Charles; Queen Camilla; Prince William; Princess Kate; the duke and duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie; and Princess Anne.

The perilously thin staffing arrangements were made worse by Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnoses, which put multiple family members out of action for several months last year and has led Kate and William to dramatically scale back their public engagements.

The Red Arrows take part in a flypast, seen from Horse Guards Parade, central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, in celebration of King Charles III's official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Red Arrows fly over the Horse Guards Parade in central London following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

To be fair to William and Kate, they pulled out all the stops Saturday, bringing their kids out onto the balcony for the traditional flypast; the monarchy’s next generation is secure. And glorious sunshine helped, as the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, painted the skies above Buckingham Palace red, white, and blue—in contrast to last year, when torrential rain curtailed the celebrations.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now