Pop Star, 32, Alarms Fans With Brief Onstage Collapse
“Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker Harry Styles gave the crowd a scare while performing at London’s Wembley Stadium. In a fan video posted to TikTok, the 32-year-old appeared to collapse onstage after seemingly choking on water during a performance. The incident occurred Friday night during a record-breaking heatwave in Europe, which brought temperatures of nearly 98 degrees to London. Styles appeared to choke while attempting to perform his popular “whale” stunt, leaning his head back and blasting a mouthful of water into the air like a whale spout as the crowd roared during his concert closer, “As It Was.” But then he clutched his chest and fell to the floor while seemingly struggling to catch his breath. He was seen coughing, taking deep breaths, and pulling at the neck of his shirt. Moments later, however, he was back up and running around the stage, smiling and waving to his audience, while apparently yelling “thank you.” He was back onstage Saturday night for another Together, Together show at Wembley. Styles’ current seven-city tour includes New York, where he’s scheduled to perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden between August and October. Styles’ fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, earlier this week unveiled her massive engagement ring from her beau.