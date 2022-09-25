“Don’t Worry Darling” Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama
NO WORRIES AT ALL
The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film— with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.