Harry Styles and Sam Smith Got Weird at the BRIT Awards

Logic tells us that musicians are somehow even weirder than actors, who are themselves some of the weirdest people on earth, so it stands to reason that red carpet fashion at music awards shows is many times weirder than the couture you generally spot at the Oscars.

Fresh off his somewhat-baffling Album of the Year win at the Grammys, UK heartthrob Harry Styles pulled up to Saturday’s BRIT Awards wearing a black velvet suit which flared at the hips and below the knee.

His pièce de résistance, though, was the enormous black velvet rosette affixed to his neck, which made him look rather like a fancy Pomeranian whose owner refers to it as her “child.”

Styles has grown rather attached to 70s-flavored sartorial kitsch over the last couple of years, in keeping with his sexy-yet-safe image, and honestly, the results have always been middling. It’s hard to believe that any of his looks are outfits he’d pick out himself.

Also pointedly making a splash was Styles’ fellow British crooner Sam Smith, who, continuing his pattern of wearing over-the-top fetish gear to match his racy single “Body Shop,” appeared wearing an inflatable black latex suit by the brand Harri that gave him enormous shoulders and giant protruding appendages that flare from his hips to his ankles.

Sorry Sam, but there’s only one Lady Gaga.