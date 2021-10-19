Harry Styles Scores a Surprise Role in New Marvel Flick

Read it at TMZ
Harry Styles is apparently making a surprise appearance in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals, according to Variety reporter Matt Donnelly. The singer is rumored to play Thanos’ brother, Eros, a troublesome womanizer in the acclaimed comic series. Styles has polished his acting chops in the past in movies like Dunkirk and the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling, which rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde directs. The superstar, however, did not make an appearance on the red carpet premiere for Eternals as he’s busy touring the country.