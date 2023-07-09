Harry Styles the Latest Star to Get Pelted on Stage by Object
MAKE IT STOP
Not even Harry Styles is immune from getting items chucked at his face during a concert. During a Saturday show in Vienna, one of the final shows of his long-running “Love on Tour” concert series, the singer was struck in his eye by a flying object as he was walking off stage. Video from the show showed Styles stopping to wince in pain before he continued to leave the stage, not acknowledging either the incident or the object. It was unclear what the object was. The incident is the latest in a disturbing trend of concert attendees chucking everything from phones (seriously injuring pop star Bebe Rexha) to their mother’s ashes (seriously confusing pop star Pink) to get an artist’s attention. Rapper Drake was also hit by a phone during the opening night of his concert, though he seemed to invite objects the next night after one fan—and then many—threw a bra on stage.