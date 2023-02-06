Harry Whittington, Lawyer Shot in Face by Dick Cheney, Dies
R.I.P.
Harry Whittington, the Texas lawyer who was accidentally shot by former Vice President Dick Cheney on a hunting trip, died Saturday morning, his wife confirmed. He was 95. Whittington, who reportedly died peacefully at his home, came to international fame nearly two decades ago when he joined a hunting party including Cheney at a Texas ranch in 2006. On the evening of Feb. 11, Cheney was attempting to shoot a quail with a shotgun when he instead shot Whittington in the face and upper body. After a week in intensive care, it was Whittington, not Cheney, who apologized for the incident. “My family and I are deeply sorry for all that Vice President Cheney and his family have had to go through this past week,” Whittington said. Cheney later wrote in a 2011 memoir that he was “deeply sorry” for what Whittington and his loved ones went through, adding: “The day of the hunting accident was one of the saddest of my life.”