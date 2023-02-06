CHEAT SHEET
    Harry Whittington, Lawyer Shot in Face by Dick Cheney, Dies

    R.I.P.

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Harry Whittington, the man accidentally shot by Dick Cheney, outside Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2006.

    Reuters

    Harry Whittington, the Texas lawyer who was accidentally shot by former Vice President Dick Cheney on a hunting trip, died Saturday morning, his wife confirmed. He was 95. Whittington, who reportedly died peacefully at his home, came to international fame nearly two decades ago when he joined a hunting party including Cheney at a Texas ranch in 2006. On the evening of Feb. 11, Cheney was attempting to shoot a quail with a shotgun when he instead shot Whittington in the face and upper body. After a week in intensive care, it was Whittington, not Cheney, who apologized for the incident. “My family and I are deeply sorry for all that Vice President Cheney and his family have had to go through this past week,” Whittington said. Cheney later wrote in a 2011 memoir that he was “deeply sorry” for what Whittington and his loved ones went through, adding: “The day of the hunting accident was one of the saddest of my life.”

