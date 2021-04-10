Prince Harry Will Attend Saturday Funeral for Philip but Meghan Will Stay Home
SOLO TRIP
Prince Philip’s funeral will be held next Saturday afternoon at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, and just 30 guests will attend. Prince Harry will fly from the U.S. to attend but his wife, Meghan, who is expecting a baby this summer, didn’t receive medical clearance from her physician. The pair gave a bombshell interview just weeks ago in which they accused Buckingham Palace and family members of icing them out and tolerating racism.
Prince Philip had approved his own funeral arrangements years ago but they had to be revised considerably due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will lie in rest at the private chapel in Windsor Castle until the day of the funeral, when his coffin will be driven to St George’s Chapel in a custom Landrover partially designed by Philip. There will be one-minute national silence when the coffin arrives at the Chapel, ITV reports.