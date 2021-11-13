This Shave Gel Is the Perfect (Affordable) Gift for the Clean-Shaven Man in Your Life

It’s a vicious cycle, I tell you. Most days, I just don’t want to bother shaving —it’s an extra five minutes during my morning that I just can’t spare. Plus, I actually like a bit of stubble. But by the third or fourth day, my incoming beard begins to itch, and shave I must. (Plus, my daughter orders me to, so there’s that.) But by that time, my facial hair has grown in long and thick enough that now the shave that should have taken a mere five minutes is a 10-minute marathon affair. When it gets to this point, it requires shorter, more ginger strokes lest my whisker-laden blade begin ripping still-attached hairs from my skin.

Yes, I know, I should just shave daily—or at least every other day and then it would be quick and easy, and no hairs ripped out and skin sliced open and whatnot, but hey, I just really don’t want to bother to do it that often.

As a consequence though, I'm always on the lookout for shaving products that take the sting out of the process, and yes, I mean that literally and metaphorically. And this shaving gel from Harry’s is one that does that in three ways.

First, Harry's aloe-infused shaving gel speeds up the whole shaving process like no similar option I’ve ever tried. One glob of the stuff quickly spreads out over my entire face and neck, saving precious pre-shave seconds. Plus, I don’t have to re-apply gel for second passes thanks to the smooth, moisturizing layer it leaves behind even after a stroke of the razor. If time is money, it’s a few nickels back in my pocket, but it adds up.

Second, of course, there’s the reduction of actual stinging sensations, AKA the nicks and cuts that come with shaving—and that comes all the more for us gents who don’t do it enough. A thick lather of Harry's shave gel grabs onto hairs and allows for a close shave yet one that involves reliably less bleeding than I usually experience. Naturally, this factor is especially appreciated when I'm working around my Adam’s apple and lips.

Third of all, at just four bucks for a four-ounce bottle (or $6 for a six, but costs go down in both cases if you buy in larger numbers) that lasts me months, so yes, the price is sting-free, too. And indeed, a little bottle of this shave gel would make a great stocking-stuffer. But by all means gift it to yourself, too: you’re worth it.

