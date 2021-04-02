This Razor Is Specifically Designed for Shaving Multiple Days of Stubble So It's Perfect for Me

I may not grow hair like a werewolf or anything, but give me a month and I’ll have a full beard ready for thoughtful stroking as I gaze out over the sea. Give me a full day and I’ll have whiskers on my chin and cheeks rough enough that my three-year-old daughter says: “Daddy, you need to go shave!”

But here’s the thing: I really don’t like shaving. Or rather, I hate the whole rigmarole of shaving (the lather, the rinse, etc.) and I know there are millions of men out there who can relate, amiright lads?The catch is that when I let my stubble grow for more than three or four days, shaving becomes a solid 15 minute affair, what with multiple short, slow strokes of the razor required lest I rip out longer hairs and shave away bits of skin that were very much intended to stay on my face. So what’s to be done? Commit to quick but annoying daily shaves, opt to tear my face up twice a week or so, or just go full Grizzly Adams and grow out that face mane?

Yeah, obviously trick question, because with my new Schick Hydro Skin Comfort Stubble Eraser, I can get away with shaving seldom without the blood and pain. And it’s all thanks to an elegantly simple innovation in the form of a grooved “stubble comb” set just below the bottom of the razors three blades. The grooves catch and lift up longer hairs, so that when the blades meet whiskers, they are cutting across the diameter rather than along the axis. To get a sense of why this makes such a difference, go up to your kitchen and grab two bananas, zucchinis, or cucumbers, and then, using one fluid motion of a large chef’s knife, try chopping down through one to make a coin style cut, and then slashing lengthwise through then other.

Which cut came out cleaner? Wait did you actually do that? Don’t do that, you can surely picture the results here. Anyway, back to the razor, where the results are longer, more precise swaths of multi-day whiskers removed at a single pass with much less irritation and fewer nicks. And thanks to good water flow over and around the blades, those longer hairs rinse out well between strokes, too – which is another thing us infrequent shavers can appreciate, as longer whiskers tend to gunk up most blades terribly.

Yes, the refill cartridges are expensive, but that’s just the way things are with razors. The good news is that you won’t need them that often given how you’re not shaving that often anyway

