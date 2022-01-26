Cops Find 100 Bags of Fentanyl at Dead 13-Year-Old’s Home
A 13-year-old Connecticut boy who dropped dead of an overdose at a Hartford school this month had 100 bags of fentanyl at his home, police said. In a news release Tuesday, the Hartford Police Department said the packaging of the drugs resembled that of the nearly 40 bags found at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, where the teen died on Jan. 15. “We can confidently say that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl that was located in the juvenile’s bedroom,” the police department said. “At this time, we have found no evidence that anyone other than the deceased juvenile brought the fentanyl to school.” Two other students at the school fell ill after exposure to the lethal drug, but they have since recovered. Police say they are still investigating how the 13-year-old got the drugs, but they have a person of interest. The teen has not yet been identified publicly.