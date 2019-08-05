CHEAT SHEET
Harvard Biologist George Church Apologizes for Contacts With Jeffrey Epstein
A prominent Harvard University biologist on Monday apologized for his contacts with accused sex trafficker and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the disgraced financier pleaded guilty in 2008. Epstein reportedly used reputable scientists like Church to rehabilitate his image after his conviction. “I certainly apologize for my poor awareness and judgment,” Church told STAT about his affiliations with Epstein. “There should have been more conversations about, should we be doing this, should we be helping this guy? There was just a lot of nerd tunnel vision.” He added, “My main concern is for the people who have been hurt.”