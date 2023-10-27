CHEAT SHEET
    Harvard ‘Doxxing Truck’ Appears Outside of Pro-Palestine Students’ Homes

    TOO FAR

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Supporters of Palestine gather at Harvard University to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza.

    JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

    A digital billboard truck displaying the names and pictures of Harvard students allegedly involved with organizations that signed a pro-Palestine letter in the aftermath of Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel began appearing outside the homes of those students, according to the New York Post. The newspaper showed photos of the truck outside the Boston-area house where a 20-year-old student lives. A similar effort has also begun at Columbia University, the Columbia Spectator reported.

