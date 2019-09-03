CHEAT SHEET
Harvard Freshman, Ismail Ajjawi, Admitted Into U.S. After Being Denied Entry
Ismail Ajjawi—an incoming Harvard freshman who was previously denied entry into the U.S.—arrived at the university's campus on Monday, The Harvard Crimson reports.
Ajjawi reportedly arrived just in time for the first day of school on Tuesday after he was turned away by border officials ten days ago. “The last ten days have been difficult and anxiety filled, but we are most grateful for the thousands of messages of support and particularly the work of [scholarship organization] AMIDEAST,” Ajjawi’s family said in a statement made through their attorney. “We hope now that everyone can respect our and Ismail’s privacy and he can now simply focus on settling into College and his important class work.”
Immigration officers at Boston Logan International Airport sent Ajjawi away back to his home in Tyre, Lebanon on Aug. 23. At the time, Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Michael McCarthy said officials deemed Ajjawi “inadmissible,” but reportedly did not elaborate why.