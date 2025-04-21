Harvard Sues Trump and Slams His ‘Attack on First Amendment’

Harvard University sued the Trump administration Monday in an attempt to stop the government from freezing billions in federal funding to the elite institution.

The scathing lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, accused the White House of using the funding “as leverage to gain control of academic decision making at Harvard.”

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding and another $1 billion in grants, and demanded a wide array of concessions, claiming that the measures were necessary to fight antisemitism on campus.

Trump himself also threatened to use the IRS to revoke the university’s tax exempt status.

The university accused the administration of violating their First Amendments rights—and claimed that officials did not follow federal administrative procedures and regulations when stripping the institution of its funding.

The complaint was filed against the National Institutes of Health, departments of Health and Human Services, Education, Energy, and Defense, among others.

Harvard’s president Alan M. Garber said in a message to staff and students Monday that “as a Jew and as an American,” he understood the “valid concerns about rising antisemitism.”

He added that Harvard “will continue to fight hate with the urgency it demands.”

The institution was under review by Trump’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which has condemned “the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation’s most prestigious universities and colleges.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.