A self-taught sleuth who has uncovered plagiarism and fakery in research by a number of prominent scientists has a new target: a neuroscientist who teaches at Harvard Medical School and is the vice chair of research in the neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. According to The Harvard Crimson, Elisabeth Bik alleges that Khalid Shah falsified data or used stolen images in 21 of his papers—including an image in one paper that purported to show a different antibody than the source from which it was taken. Shah has not commented on Bik’s allegations. Paul Anderson, the chief academic officer of Mass General Brigham, which oversees Shah’s hospital, told the Crimson: “We take very seriously any questions, concerns, or allegations regarding research conducted at our hospitals and undertake a robust and confidential process to assess and respond to any claims that are brought to our attention in accordance with hospital policy and federal regulations.”
