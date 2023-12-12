Harvard President Claudine Gay is staying put despite calls for her ouster over her congressional testimony about on-campus antisemitism last week.

The university’s highest governing body, the Harvard Corporation, has thrown its support behind Gay in the face of mounting pressure to remove her. The Harvard Crimson was first to report the decision.

“As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” the Harvard Corporation said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.”

Gay faced fierce backlash for her testimony about rising antisemitism on university campuses, particularly for refusing to give a yes-or-no answer when asked if students calling for the “genocide of Jews” would constitute a violation of the school’s code of conduct.

She later apologized, saying she had gotten “caught up in… an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures” and “failed to convey” her condemnation of “calls for violence against our Jewish community.”

“So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation,” the Harvard Corporation’s statement continued.

“Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values. President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism.”

The statement also went on to address recent allegations that Gay had committed plagiarism in her academic work. It said Harvard “became aware in late October of allegations regarding three articles.”

“At President Gay’s request, the Fellows promptly initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work,” the statment read. “On December 9, the Fellows reviewed the results, which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation. While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications.”

The Corporation concluded by reiterating its support for Gay in “this tumultuous and difficult time.”

“Harvard’s mission is advancing knowledge, research, and discovery that will help address deep societal issues and promote constructive discourse, and we are confident that President Gay will lead Harvard forward toward accomplishing this vital work,” the statement added.