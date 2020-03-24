CHEAT SHEET
Harvard President Says He and His Wife Have COVID-19
Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement on Tuesday that he and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday—first cough then fevers, chills, and muscle aches—and contacted our doctors on Monday,” Bacow wrote. “We were tested yesterday and just received the results a few minutes ago. We wanted to share this news with all of you as soon as possible.” Harvard transitioned to online classes on Monday and asked students not to return to campus after spring break amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ivy League university also closed all libraries, recreational centers, and the university’s network of museums.