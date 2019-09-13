CHEAT SHEET
Harvard Says It Received About $9 Million From Jeffrey Epstein
Harvard University announced Thursday that it received about $9 million in donations directly from late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his foundations several years ago, The Boston Globe reports. In a letter, Harvard president Larry Bacow said the money was received between 1998 and 2007. “Epstein’s behavior, not just at Harvard, but elsewhere, raises significant questions about how institutions like ours review and vet donors,” Bacow wrote. “Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were repulsive and reprehensible. I profoundly regret Harvard’s past association with him.” The school has maintained that it did not accept any money from Epstein after 2007, with Bacow noting the school declined a donation from Epstein after he was convicted on prostitution charges in 2008.
Most of the money received from Epstein was immediately spent by the university, but Bacow said an Epstein donation of $186,000 was located and would be given to non-profits that support victims of human trafficking. A former faculty member and Epstein beneficiary also designated the financier as a visiting fellow in the psychology department in 2005. According to Bacow, the appointment will be looked into further as part of its expanded investigation into potential Epstein-connected donations to the school.