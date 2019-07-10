CHEAT SHEET
#METOO
Harvard Suspends Roland Fryer, Star Economist, After Harassment Allegations
Star Harvard University economist Roland Fryer has been suspended by the university for two years and will permanently lose his research lab following an inquiry into sexual-harassment allegations from multiple women. The 42-year-old had been one of Harvard’s highest-paid faculty members and one of the field’s most well-respected researchers—until several university investigations concluded that he engaged in “unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature” against at least five employees, according to The New York Times. During his suspension, Fryer may not teach or conduct research using any university resources. He will not be paid during the suspension, and when Fryer returns to campus he will be prohibited from taking on any “advising or supervisory roles.” Harvard administrators said he will be allowed to teach undergraduate courses only so long as he is supervised by a university official.