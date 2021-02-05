Harvard Prof Harassed for Decades, Got Promoted Anyway Because Women ‘Feared Retaliation’: Report
‘PERMISSIVE CULTURE’
An external report commissioned by Harvard in 2019 has found a rampant fear of retaliation for filing complaints about sexual harassment led to one accused harasser being promoted to the highest ranks of the Ivy League school. According to the report, administrators did not do enough when informed about instances of sexual harassment and even repeatedly promoted Prof. Jorge Dominguez, despite women’s complaints about inappropriate touching and uncomfortable remarks since the early 1980s. At one point, Jorge Dominguez rose to vice provost at the elite university.
The report alleges a “whisper network” among students and staff was actively aware and cataloging Dominguez’s behavior, who by 2018 had harassed at least 18 women. He retired in 2018 after reports of the extent of his harassment were exposed by the Chronicle of Higher Education.