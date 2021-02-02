I’ve Worn These Socks Every Day While Working From Home

I’m of the opinion that one can never have too many socks. As a sock aficionado, I have an array—cotton, wool, knee-high, sheer, and even ones with holes in them that I simply can’t get rid of (I think I’ve had them since seventh grade. I know, gross). And yet, despite my substantial collection, I’m always on the lookout for another solid staple that will last. Especially nowadays, when I’m stuck at home and not wearing shoes on a regular basis, socks are my go to. If you, like me, love a cozy pair of socks, then you need to check out my current favorite pair from Harvest Mill.

This delicate pair of socks is simple yet still feels luxurious. Made from the softest organically and locally grown cotton, the socks offer warmth and breathability at the same time. They slide onto my feet with ease and stay there throughout the day without slipping. This is thanks to the elastic band on the calf, which is gentle enough to not dig into my skin or leave any marks, but helps secure this soft piece of fabric to my foot. One of my favorite aspects about them is that even though they are the most luxurious socks I own, they are easy to wash. I just throw them in the washing machine like any other pair, on a cool cycle, to ensure the fabric remains as it should. And no need to worry about any fading or bleeding colors—Harvest Mill doesn’t treat their designs with any artificial dyes or bleach. But, the subdued color palette is not solely an aesthetic choice. It’s one that is based on ecological and ethical principles set to reduce the amount of toxins in local water supplies and soil. So these socks are not only healthier for you, but easier on the environment, too. While I prefer the crew socks, they also come in an ankle shape as well. The colors are all natural, with a twist—I love how the calf is a different shade than the foot, too.

A great pair of socks has always brought me joy. But, this piece of clothing has become an even greater source of comfort and cheer in the past few months when I needed extra motivation in the morning.I usually pair my Harvest Mill socks with another sustainable favorite—my Freewaters slippers—for a cozy quarantine get-up that always puts me in a good mood, ready to take on the day.

Women’s 3 Pack Organic Cotton Socks Buy at Harvest & Mill $ 27

Men’s 3 Pack Organic Cotton Socks Buy at Harvest & Mill $ 27

