Mom Does Her Own Detective Work to Nab Teen Son’s ‘Russian Roulette’ Killer
ON A MISSION
A Chicago-area mother wanted the killer of her 17-year-old son found, even if that meant she had to do it herself. Leslie Bell explained during a news conference Friday that she retraced her son Isaiah Davis’ steps to see who he was with. Nearly two months after the Oct. 28 murder, she came face-to-face with the man she believed was responsible. “I knew that it was him who hurt my son, who actually killed my son,” Bell said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was his interaction with me. He couldn’t give me eye contact, so that was it for me.” Police credited Bell with helping them nab Faheem Norwood, who was arrested on Dec. 31 on first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot Isaiah then tried to set the teen’s body on fire. Norwood’s attorney claimed he accidentally shot Davis during a game of “Russian roulette.” “The arrest of Faheem Norwood was possible because the community worked with us,” Harvey Police Deputy Chief Cameron Biddings said.