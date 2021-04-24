Dem Group Named for Harvey Milk Tells Tucker Carlson: ‘F**k You’

CHEAT SHEET
A San Francisco Democratic club named for California’s first openly gay elected official kept it short when addressing Tucker Carlson in a Saturday statement: “Dear Mr. Carlson, f--k you.” Earlier in the week, news outlets published photos of the Fox News anchor’s 1991 Trinity College yearbook, where he listed himself as a member of the Dan White Society, a group named for Harvey Milk’s murderer, a former city supervisor who shot mayor George Moscone the same day as he did Milk. The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club called Carlson’s membership in the society, whose purpose remains opaque, an “exaltation of the murder of Harvey Milk.”