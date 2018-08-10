Harvey Weinstein, Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal Sexual Assault Cases Now Under Review By LA District Attorney

CHEAT SHEET
Three separate sexual assault cases involving actor Anthony Anderson, actor Steven Seagal and former producer Harvey Weinstein have been brought to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The D.A’s office said the assault allegations against Anderson and Seagal were presented to their office in August, while Weinstein’s case was brought to them in June. Police confirmed that they opened a probe into the allegations against Anderson in July, and reports say an unnamed woman has accused him of assault. In a statement, Anderson’s spokesperson said he actor “unequivocally disputes the claim.” LAPD said they opened an investigation into accusations against Seagal in January, after he had been publicly accused of harassment and assault by multiple women. The accusations against Weinstein in Los Angeles have been "under review" since January. The former Miramax head is also facing “multiple sex-crime charges” in New York, and an investigation in London.