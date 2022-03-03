Jailbird Harvey Weinstein Caught Red-Handed With Illegal Milk Duds
CHEW ON THAT
Like caramel, strict jail rules can get stuck in your craw. Disgraced mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein reportedly found that out back in November, when Los Angeles County jail officials reprimanded him over a box of contraband Milk Duds was found on his person. The forbidden candy was discovered during a search on Nov. 10, according to Variety. Records obtained by the outlet showed Weinstein then tried to weasel out of it, claiming that he had brought the Milk Duds with him when he was handed over by New York authorities last summer. Officials called baloney, however, believing that the unlawful chocolates were passed to Weinstein during a meeting with one of his attorneys. Redder-faced than usual, Weinstein apologized in a statement to Variety, contritely maintaining that it was all “an innocent misunderstanding” and that he, “model inmate” that he is, is “sincerely sorry.” His attorneys (and alleged Duds dealers) also issued an apology.