Harvey Weinstein Debuts Toothless Grin in Court

J.D. Vance Ridicules Protesters: ‘Don’t You All Have Jobs?'
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.14.25 11:45PM EDT 
U.S. Vice President JD Vance introduces his friend and President Donald Trump's nominee to be under secretary of defense for policy, Elbridge Colby, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Getty

Vice President J.D. Vance took aim at protesters at a manufacturing event in Bay City, Michigan, where he touted President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Vance, who was speaking at Vantage Plastics, had little sympathy for people outside the venue who were carrying signs with messages like “Protect Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.” In fact, he suggested their protest was due to a lack of better things to do. “It’s a cool afternoon, on a Friday, and don’t you all have jobs?” The protesters were primarily focused on opposing Trump’s economic policies, particularly any plans to cut Social Security, a move championed by figures like billionaire Elon Musk. The DOGE head honcho has repeatedly criticized Social Security, claiming it benefits undocumented immigrants. The event occurred as Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum sparked backlash, particularly from Canada, Mexico, and China, and added strain on U.S. trade relations. Vance attempted to defend the tariffs, claiming they wouldn’t affect U.S.-based businesses. “Our administration’s plan, our goal is to make it easier and more affordable, to make things within the United States of America,” he said. “If you invest in America, in American jobs, in American workers, in American businesses, you’re going to be rewarded.” Vance closed with a message about the administration’s focus on boosting American manufacturing, promising tax cuts and reduced regulations for domestic companies.

‘Midnight Rider’ Director’s Manslaughter Conviction Cleared After 10 Years Probation
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.14.25 11:29PM EDT 
Randall Miller
Jesse Grant/WireImage

Film director Randall Miller has had his 2015 involuntary manslaughter conviction cleared after completing 10 years probation, TheWrap reports. Miller was convicted after the 2014 death of second assistant camerawoman Sarah Jones on the set of his movie Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story after an accident involving a freight train. He pleaded guilty and served one year in jail, becoming the first filmmaker to be imprisoned for a film-related death; John Landis was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter following the on-set deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors during the filming of 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie, while Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust were dismissed last year. Miller was able to make use of the Georgia First Offender Act to obtain a court order that wipes the conviction from his record. In a statement, he said, “I am so grateful that this day has finally come. With this exoneration my record has been cleared.”

Harvey Weinstein Debuts Toothless Grin in Court

Catherine Bouris
Published 03.14.25 11:10PM EDT 
Harvey Weinstein
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Disgraced Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in the midst of a retrial for his previous rape convictions, appeared in court this week sporting a less-than-dazzling smile, missing several teeth. Speaking to Page Six from prison, he explained that because medical care at Rikers Island is so poor, he had to have several teeth pulled by prison medics after requests to see his own dentist were refused. He added, “I’m not doing well, I’m in Rikers Island… this is a horrible place, no one should be here." Bizarrely, Weinstein also took time during his call with the paper to praise far-right figure and known antisemite Candace Owens, who he described as “tough and tenacious.” Just last month, Owens revealed on a livestream that she had been communicating with Weinstein, who she described as an “immoral man” but who nonetheless may have fallen victim to a “politicized” criminal justice system as a result of movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

Rubio Says South Africa’s Ambassador Is ‘No Longer Welcome In Our Great Country’
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.14.25 11:05PM EDT 
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing on Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C.
Marco Rubio Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lashed out at South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. for criticizing the Trump administration, declaring him a “persona non grata.” While sharing a Breitbart article titled, “South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool: Trump is Leading Global White Supremacist Movement,” Rubio wrote on X: “South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS. We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.” Rasool’s initial comments claimed the Trump administration is trying to “project white victimhood as a dog whistle that there is a global protective movement that is beginning to envelop embattled white communities or apparently embattles white communities.” Trump has insisted that the country’s minority white population is unsafe. In an executive order last month, he offered to take them in as refugees from “government-sponsored, race-based discrimination.” Trump also threatened to halt aid to the country and—like South African-born Elon Musk—has amplified claims about land being taken from white farmers. The South African government has denied that the recently passed law Trump cited is linked to race.

SpaceX Launches Crew to Replace NASA’s Stranded Astronauts
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.14.25 9:19PM EDT 
NASA astronauts commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers, alongside mission specialists, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov exit the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout building at NASA Kennedy ahead of launch on March 14, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Getty

SpaceX launched a fresh crew to the International Space Station on Friday night to relieve NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck in orbit for nearly nine months. Their return is scheduled for next week, pending favorable weather conditions. The new team, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, along with Japan’s Takuya Onishi and Russia’s Kirill Peskov. These astronauts will spend six months aboard the International Space Station, while Wilmore and Williams provide a final briefing to their replacements before their long-awaited return home. Wilmore and Williams' delay was caused by a series of issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule. After the vessel was deemed unsafe, SpaceX was called in to take over the mission. However, SpaceX’s capsule also faced delays due to battery repairs before it could be successfully launched. The duo’s extended stay was challenging for their families, but Wilmore and Williams continued to support the station, conducting experiments and completing multiple spacewalks. As Williams reflected, “This mission has brought a little attention… but I think the good part is more people are interested in what we’re doing in space.” A new quartet will now pick up where they left off.

Trump Antisemitism Chief Shares White Nationalist’s Post
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.14.25 6:02PM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 5:51PM EDT 
Leo Terrell and Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, who was appointed to lead President Donald Trump’s Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism in January, retweeted a post earlier this week by Patrick Casey, former executive director of now-defunct white supremacist group Identity Evropa. In a post on X Wednesday, Casey responded to a video of Trump asserting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is “not Jewish anymore.” “>Trump has the ability to revoke someone’s Jew card,“ Casey replied. Terrell, who is African American, reposted the remark on Wednesday without comment. Trump’s unsavory statement about Schumer came during a meeting with the prime minister of Ireland on Wednesday. “Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said. “He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian.” Terrell, who is not Jewish, announced soon after his appointment that he would be investigating universities that ”allow antisemitic behavior to take place.”

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Gets Very Early Third Season Renewal at Disney+
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.14.25 7:29PM EDT 
Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
Disney

Way ahead of its second season premiere, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season. The show, which is an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians book series, debuted on Disney+ in December 2023, with the second season set to hit the streamer in December of this year. Whereas season 1 followed the events of the first novel in the series, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the upcoming second season will follow the second novel, Percy Jackson and The Sea of Monsters. The third season will, you guessed it, follow the events of the third novel, Percy Jackson and the Titan’s Curse. The show, which stars Walker Scobell as Jackson, is nominated for 16 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, which are set to take place this weekend.

WATCH: Trump Busts a Move at the DOJ
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 6:05PM EDT 

President Donald Trump danced it out Friday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) while there giving a speech about “ending the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings,” according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. He took to the stage as his favorite anthem, the Village People’s “YMCA,” blasted through the speakers. Trump then pumped his fists right and left to the beat of the song, bopping along with the audience. In order to maintain separation between the department and politics, presidents don’t typically give speeches at the DOJ. But Trump has promised to transform the department, appointing Pam Bondi as attorney general and “deep state” conspiracy theorist Kash Patel as FBI director. Trump has also threatened to use the DOJ to go after people he sees as disloyal. He’s gone so far as to fire officials who have investigated him and demote lawyers who worked on cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump faced DOJ investigations after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but they were dropped when he won the 2024 election.

JD Vance Ribs Usha on Stage: She Has to Smile No Matter What ‘Crazy’ I Spew
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.14.25 4:22PM EDT 

Vice President JD Vance poked fun at his wife on stage in a viral moment Friday that critics suggested made him appear like a controlling husband. Vance spoke at a plastics company in Michigan—with the second lady, Usha, standing behind him—and joked that his spouse of 11 years had to laugh no matter what he says since cameras are rolling. “I’m so proud to have her by my side,” Vance began. “And here’s the thing, because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it... I’m going to be good though, honey.” Usha, a 39-year-old who graduated from Yale Law School, laughed at the joke, as did some of the crowd. That was not Vance’s only attempt of humor at the event. Earlier in his speech, he mentioned protesters outside who were demonstrating against his appearance and suggested they needed to find work—a joke that did not appear to fully land with the crowd, who were also off work. The second couple’s appearance Friday was their first since being loudly booed at the Kennedy Center on Thursday

U.S. Influencer Who Snatched Baby Wombat Flees Australia After Backlash
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.14.25 1:10PM EDT 
A baby wombat looking out of the pouch of his mother.
picture alliance/Rolf Vennenbernd/Getty Images

An American outdoors influencer who filmed herself grabbing a baby wombat from its mother left Australia on Friday morning following mounting outrage over her actions, The Guardian reported, citing a government source. Montana-based Sam Jones had uploaded footage of herself on Instagram approaching and grabbing the animal as it walked with its mother, before running away. She filmed herself dangling the baby wombat in front of the camera for her followers. “I caught a baby wombat,” she said, as the marsupial’s distressed mother followed behind her. Her actions were slammed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as “an outrage,” while the home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said immigration authorities were probing her tourist visa to see “whether immigration law has been breached.” The investigation is still ongoing, and Jones is believed to have left of her own free will following the backlash. “There’s never been a better day to be a wombat in Australia,” Burke said of Jones’ exit.

