CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Harvey Weinstein Heading to Rikers Island After Heart Surgery
TO THE SLAMMER
Harvey Weinstein is expected to be moved from Bellevue Hospital to New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday, after undergoing a heart procedure, according to his spokesman. After a Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and a forcible sexual act last week, he was diverted to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital due to chest pains he suffered while en route to Rikers. His spokesman said he underwent a heart procedure at Bellevue on Wednesday and is now healthy enough to be transferred to Riker’s North Infirmary Command, the jail’s medical facility, after his 10-day hospital stay. According to CBS, Weinstein had a stent inserted, which is intended to remove blockages.