Harvey Weinstein Is a Serial ‘Rapist’ With a ‘Desire to Conquest,’ Prosecutors Argue

Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual predator who repeatedly used his “power and prestige” to prey on vulnerable young women looking to him for professional help, prosecutors said Wednesday morning during opening arguments at the movie mogul’s landmark rape trial in Manhattan.

“This man, seated right here, was not just a titan in Hollywood, he was a rapist,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast declared in New York Supreme Court as she described in graphic detail how Weinstein abused women over several decades, using his immense influence in the entertainment industry “to ensure their silence.”

Weinstein, 67, faces five charges, including predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape, after allegedly performing an unwanted sex act on his former production assistant in 2006 and raping another woman in 2013. The Oscar-winner, who was also hit with sex-crime charges in Los Angeles this month, could face life in prison if convicted. He’s repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual assault.

Opening arguments began after weeks of jury selection, during which hundreds of New Yorkers—including supermodel Gigi Hadid—were screened. Wearing a black suit and orthopedic shoes, Weinstein told reporters he “feels good” as he limped into the packed courtroom with the help of his lawyers and without the walker he’s used at previous court appearances following back surgery for an injury.

“I have good lawyers,” he said before smirking.

Weinstein stared straight ahead as prosecutors told the jury, comprised of seven men and five women, how he targeted, tested, and abused dozens of women using the power he’d amassed from his success in Hollywood.

“He had a desire to conquest,” Hast said.

Since bombshell revelations about Weinstein’s allegedly predatory behavior appeared in The New York Times and The New Yorker, more than 80 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. The allegations catalyzed the global #MeToo movement, inspiring hundreds of women to come forward with their own accounts of sexual harassment or assault at the hands of powerful men in politics, media, and the entertainment industry.

“These were not mutual adult relationships,” Hast said. “These young women were pawns and pushed around by the defendant. They didn’t realize they were being lured in on false promises of professional help—they thought they got the attention of a Hollywood producer.”

Throughout the six-week trial, the jury will hear from six of Weinstein’s accusers—but the prosecution’s case will largely rest on the credibility of the two alleged victims who made the initial 2018 charges: Miriam Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Hast said Wednesday that Weinstein forcibly “yanked” out Haleyi’s tampon and performed oral sex on the former production assistant at his SoHo home in 2006. Mann, who has remained anonymous until Wednesday, was allegedly raped by the Pulp Fiction producer in a New York hotel room in 2013.

“Miriam will describe to you how the defendant manipulated the situation, how he made her feel like it was her fault,” Hast argued. “That she ruined any chance of a professional relationship.”

Prosecutors said that on July 16, 2006, Weinstein ordered a car to take Haleyi to his apartment after he returned from a trip to Paris—even after she had turned down his advances multiple times.

Once inside the apartment, Weinstein allegedly “lunged” toward Haleyi in an attempt to “grope and kiss her.” Haleyi tried to “distance herself and told him again she was not interested in anything sexual,” but Weinstein “had already made his determination, after analyzing Miriam’s behavior and reactions... that she was somebody he could sexually assault,” prosecutors said.

Haleyi will testify that Weinstein backed her into his bedroom and forcibly sexually assaulted her in 2006, then raped her years several later in a Tribeca hotel, according to prosecutors.

“She didn’t feel she was any match for Harvey Weinstein,” Hast said. “She had nothing, no family, no home, no nothing. He was a titan in the entertainment industry.”

Prosecutors stated that Mann, an aspiring actress, had a brief and abusive relationship with Weinstein after the two met at a Hollywood party in 2013. After promising her and her friend lead parts in his upcoming movies that year, Weinstein allegedly “violently” raped her twice in a hotel room.

“Over the next few months, years, she continued to see him. You will learn that Jessica Mann felt trapped. She felt that there was no way to get out without suffering her friends, her career, or worse, physical harm,” Hast said. “Jessica Mann tried to put on a brave face, pretending to the world that nothing was world. All the while, you will learn, she was dying inside."

Rumors of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct swirled around Hollywood for decades, but didn’t become public until 2017 when numerous women—including actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd—accused him of sexual harassment and rape. Dozens of members of the Hollywood elite, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, also came forward after the Times exposé, sharing similar stories of being harassed or assaulted by Weinstein.

Ultimately, Weinstein was arrested on May 25, 2018, on several sex-crime charges, just blocks from his old production office in Manhattan.

At his rape trial, jurors will hear from four other women who are expected to testify as corroborating accusers—including Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra, who alleges Weinstein raped her inside her Manhattan apartment in 1993.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that while Sciorra and the three other women’s accusations fall outside the statute of limitations, their testimony will prove Weinstein’s pattern of vile criminal behavior. As Hast described how these women will testify about a shared “shame and humiliation,” the prosecutor displayed pictures of Weinstein at red-carpet events and posing with former President Bill Clinton.

“Annabella did not call the police nor did she not tell anybody for years. She thought if she ignored it, if she tried to push it down, she could pretend it would never happen,” Hast argued. “Despite her efforts, you will learn, Anabella was not successful.”

During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, Weinstein’s defense team provided some insight into the arguments they will make at trial, telling Justice James Burke they plan to show jurors “dozens and dozens and dozens” of “loving” emails from the producer’s accusers. In one of the emails, according to defense attorney Damon Cheronis, a woman gave the movie mogul her new cellphone number, while in another, an accuser asked him to meet her mother.

Cheronis claimed these emails “undercut” the prosecution’s argument that Weinstein was a serial sexual predator and should be shown during their Wednesday opening statements. While Burke denied Weinstein’s defense team from showing jurors the emails on Wednesday, the judge allowed for them to be used at trial.

Nicole Page, a New York attorney who specializes in entertainment and employment cases, told The Daily Beast that “loving” emails are common for abuse victims. Page, who represented Lauren O’Connor, a former literary scout at the Weinstein Company who wrote an internal memo about Weinstein’s abuse.

“The reason is that women who are harassed and assaulted are often traumatized and terrified of losing their jobs, careers, and reputations. This kind of interaction is in line with the concept of ‘keeping your enemies close,’” said Page, who represented Lauren O’Connor, a former literary scout at the Weinstein Company who wrote an internal memo about Weinstein’s alleged abuse of power.

Page added that, in her professional experience, these women knew “that Weinstein was a predator,” but sent those “loving emails” as a “defense against retaliation and possible further damage” that the producer could do to them both physically and professionally.