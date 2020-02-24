Weinstein Jury Foreman Speaks Out After Verdict: ‘It Was Devastating’
When asked by reporters how he felt about the verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s rape case, the jury’s foreman said, “It was devastating.” Bernard Cody, one of 12 jurors who found the movie mogul guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree, declined to elaborate on his comment, telling reporters as he exited Manhattan Supreme Court that he would “talk later.” The jury cleared Weinstein of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault. Cody later told The New York Times at his Harlem apartment that he found the five-day deliberations to be exhausting. “It was stressful,” he said. “The whole thing was long, long. I’ve been away from my family for a long time.”
Another juror told The Daily Beast that Monday's court proceedings were “very stressful and emotional.” “The last day, today, was particularly hard. I don't have much I want to say about the details about our deliberations but I am just happy it is over,” they said hours after the verdict was reached.