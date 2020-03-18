Harvey Weinstein Moves From Rikers to Maximum Security State Prison
Harvey Weinstein has left the Rikers Island jail complex and is on his way to a maximum security state prison that is used to determine which long-term facility prisoners will go to, the convicted rapist’s “prison consultant” Craig Rothfeld told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes, is headed to the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, New York, a reception and classification center for New York state prisons. He will spend between two to eight weeks there and be evaluated to determine which long-term prison meets his “security, medical, mental health and other needs,” according to general prison guidelines. While at Downstate, he will receive a shower, a delousing treatment, a shave and a haircut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He will watch an orientation video, a suicide prevention video and a “gender-specific version of the film Ending Sexual Abuse Behind The Walls: An Orientation.”