Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges in L.A. Court
FACING JUSTICE
Harvey Weinstein finally found his way into a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, pleading not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault during an arraignment. Weinstein had been extradited to L.A. Tuesday after facing similar charges in New York, where he was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein’s lawyers asked for a medical examination and for three of the 11 charges to be dismissed, citing a statute-of-limitations clause. Prosecutors said they hoped to proceed to trial within four months, though that timeframe is in flux due to pre-trial motions, according to Variety.
Should Weinstein be convicted for the L.A. charges, he would face a maximum of 140 years in prison. He is currently trying to appeal his New York conviction, a sentence he would have to carry out upon the conclusion of his L.A. trial.