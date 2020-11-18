Weinstein Struck Down With a Fever in Jail, But Publicist Refuses to Say if It’s Coronavirus
HIGH-RISK
Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been struck down by a fever in prison—but his publicist has refused to confirm whether or not the convicted sex offender has tested positive for the coronavirus. “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful,” said publicist Juda Englemeyer. “We can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19.” Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape—a sentence his lawyers previously described as “a de facto life sentence” because of his fragile health. The formerly powerful film producer is considered at high-risk from COVID-19 due to his age, his weight, and a raft of other medical issues.