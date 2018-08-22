Harvey Weinstein Sued by Actor Emma Loman Over Alleged Rape at Cannes

It was called his “hunting ground” by Asia Argento—now another woman has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the Cannes film festival in France. German actor Emma Loman has filed a lawsuit against the disgraced movie mogul, accusing him of raping her in 2006. She said she was harassed into a meeting by Weinstein—with his assistant calling her as many as 30 times a day—and was lured to his hotel room to discuss her career. There, she alleges, Weinstein overpowered and raped her. “Fearful both that no one would believe her and the potential retaliation from such a powerful figure, Loman stayed silent,” the lawsuit says. “It was only upon the late 2017 revelation of the scope of Weinstein’s wrongful actions... that Loman felt safe coming forward to seek redress for Weinstein’s rape of her.” Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of numerous incidents of sexual misconduct.
