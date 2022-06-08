CHEAT SHEET
Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged With Indecent Assault in U.K.
Harvey Weinstein, the 70-year-old disgraced movie mogul serving a 23-year sentence for rape in the U.S., is expected to be charged by British prosecutors with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. Weinstein was convicted in New York and is separately awaiting trial in Los Angeles for several counts of forcible rape. The BBC reported that the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service authorized London’s Metropolitan Police to charge Weinstein after a review of evidence. Police allege the assaults took place between July 31 and August 31 in 1996. Weinstein’s lawyer declined to comment to multiple news outlets.