Harvey Weinstein Will Be Extradited to Los Angeles to Face Rape Charges
FINALLY
Harvey Weinstein, a convicted sex offender once revered as one of Hollywood’s most influential power brokers, will finally be extradited to Los Angeles to face additional rape and sexual assault charges. Weinstein, 69, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, for sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann. Los Angeles prosecutors allege Weinstein also sexually assaulted at least five women between 2004 and 2013.
During a Tuesday hearing, Judge Kenneth Case approved Weinstein’s extradition, rejecting his legal team’s opposition to the move. Prosecutors indicated Tuesday that Weinstein will likely not be transported across the country until July. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Weinstein with a slew of crimes, ranging from forcible sexual assault to forcible rape, in connection to several assaults. The alleged crimes include the rape of one woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room and the sexual assault of another in a bathroom during a two-day period in 2013.