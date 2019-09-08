CHEAT SHEET
Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Knew of Misconduct Long Before Allegations: Book
A new book by the New York Times reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged serial sexual misconduct, contains a previously unreported letter from the producer’s brother, Bob Weinstein, that shows he knew of the his brother’s alleged actions long before victims came forward. “You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior,” Weinstein’s brother wrote two years before the Times story broke. “Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehavior in various ways. If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehavior so in this area then announce it to your wife and family.”
The book, titled She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, reportedly names officials in Weinstein’s company as well as Hollywood stars who have not yet been made public, the New York Times reports. Amongst the numerous allegations against him, Weinstein is accused of rape by Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any misconduct. She Said is set to be published this coming Tuesday, September 10.