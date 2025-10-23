Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife Facing Foreclosure
Georgina Chapman, the ex-wife of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, has been issued a foreclosure notice on her $2.5 million New York City home. The notice was sent on October 15. “You are in danger of losing your home,” the legal documents warned, according to Page Six. Chapman mortgaged the property with her brother Edward, with the siblings servicing a monthly loan to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, of $9,114.58 a month until February 2052. The complaint states that the Chapmans allegedly “defaulted on the mortgage” in November 2024. “If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home,” the notice further stated. Chapman, 49, was a regular cast member of Project Runway All Stars and co-founded fashion label Marchesa in 2004. That was the year she started dating Weinstein. They married in 2007 and have two children. Chapman announced she was divorcing Weinstein in 2017 after more than 100 women made accusations against him, including rape. Weinstein, 73, remains in prison at Rikers Island, and has frequently been hospitalized due to health issues. Chapman has been in a relationship with two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52, since 2019. The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Chapman for comment.