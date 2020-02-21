Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Slams Gloria Allred For Attacking Her in The Press
Before jurors began their fourth day deliberating Harvey Weinstein’s fate in his Manhattan rape trial, his defense attorney confronted Gloria Allred, who is representing two of the movie mogul’s accusers, in court. Donna Rotunno marched over to Allred, who was sitting in the front row of the courtroom, and berated Allred for discussing her personal life in the media. “You are out of control,” Allred responded during the heated conversation on Friday. “Once again you are distorting the facts.”
Rotunno’s words to Allred were not audible to onlookers but she brought up her grievances with Justice James Burke after Weinstein’s two other lawyers intervened. “Ms. Allred feels the need to go out on a daily basis to attack me, which is fine, she can attack me whenever she wants, however, she’s announcing to the media that I have to leave to attend a funeral. I think it’s out of line and unprofessional,” Rotunno told the judge. “She doesn’t care that it’s wrong and it’s horrible behavior.” Burke said he had no control over what she does. Allred responded outside court, telling reporters during the lunch break that she had never heard of Rotunno before Weinstein’s case and she wasn’t intimidated by her. “Donna, you can’t handle the truth,” she said.